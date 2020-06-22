Special Visitor

Loots was able to visit her husband for the first time since his hospitalization. She had previously said that her interactions with him were limited to FaceTime because of the hospital guidelines. “I will fight / I will fight for you / I always do until my heart / Is black and blue,” she wrote on June 19, referring to Andy Grammer’s song “Don’t Give Up On Me.” In the Instagram photo, the couple held hands at his bedside. “#Day79,” she wrote. Cordero has also received a second round of exosomes treatment into his system. “We did get a CT scan on his lungs back. It isn’t the prettiest, unfortunately,” Kloots said. “(Cordero’s doctor) told me today that despite a not pretty CT scan on Nick’s chest and lungs area, that the lungs are amazing and they can function, and we just keep thinking about the options that we have and getting him stronger.”