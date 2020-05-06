Ups and Downs

“Fingers crossed for a good day and the possibility always of waking up,” Kloots told fans on May 5 after admitting her husband had a bit of a “rocky night” in the wake of his tracheostomy surgery. “His oxygen levels went down, but [the doctors] got him right back. They did a lung scraping to get rid of some more infection, and he’s now back to some good numbers so things tend to be going in the right direction. … So far, I think he’s back to being stable with some good-looking things.”