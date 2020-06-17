Urgent Reminder

Kloots encouraged people to take precautions against the coronavirus as her husband entered day 75 in the ICU on June 16.

“This is my reminder to you to stay safe, wear your mask, wash your hands, social distance and don’t leave your home unless you have to,” she wrote via Instagram. “You don’t want this virus. You don’t want your loved one to get this virus. It’s still here and unfortunately increasing again. I never thought Nick or I would get COVID and we both thought if we did we would be able to stay at home and recover. Nick is 41 years old, in shape and had no preexisting health conditions. He is going on day 75 in the ICU. My heart breaks for him everyday. Please be safe.”