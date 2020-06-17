Weak Lungs

Kloots took to Instagram on June 11 to give fans an update on her husband’s condition after a CT scan of his lungs. “[The doctor] told me today that despite a not pretty CT scan on Nick’s chest and lungs area, that the lungs are amazing and they can function, and we just keep thinking about the options that we have and getting him stronger. He said that he has seen lungs recover and they do incredible things, so don’t give up hope because you never know what the functionality of something is based off of a picture.”

However, based on the conditions of Cordero’s lungs, a transplant isn’t an option right now. “Unfortunately, at this time, we don’t think Nick could handle or survive a lung transplant,” she told her followers. “So, that isn’t on the table for Nick at the moment.”

