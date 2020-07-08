News

Nick Cordero’s Widow Amanda Kloots Goes Through His Phone, Shares Unseen Family Photos

By
Nick Cordero Widow Amanda Kloots Goes Through His Phone and Shares Unseen Family Photos
 Courtesy Amanda Kloots/Instagram
6
4 / 6

Their Little Family

In another photo, the couple enjoyed a picnic at the park with their infant and two dogs.

Back to top