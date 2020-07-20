Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra: A Timeline of Their Relationship

December 2018

Five years after Jonas crooned the tune “Wedding Bells,” the youngest member of the JoBros heard his own bells chime! On Saturday, December 1, the musician married the Quantico star at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The couple were joined by Joe Jonas and his fiancée, Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas and his wife, Danielle, the groom’s youngest brother, Frankie, and his parents Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise. Chopra’s former Quantico costar Yasmine Al Massri was also spotted during the pre-wedding ceremonies along with Chord Overstreet and Jack McBrayer.