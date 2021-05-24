December 2020

On their second wedding anniversary, the couple took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion with sweet tribute posts. Chopra shared a photo of the duo walking hand in hand, writing: “Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas.”

Jonas, for his part, paid tribute by sharing a photo from their wedding day. “Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman,” he wrote. “Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you. ❤️.”