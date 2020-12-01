Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra: A Timeline of Their Relationship

July 2020

On the two-year anniversary of their proposal, Chopra posted a sweet mirror selfie to Instagram that showed her husband kissing her on the cheek. “To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you,” the actress wrote. “I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since. In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you @nickjonas.”

In response, Jonas wrote: “Thank you for saying yes. I love you beautiful. ❤️ .”