Pics

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra relationship timeline 4
 Courtesy of Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
30
23 / 30
Podcasts Promo
LTG

March 2019

Jonas purchased a Maybach for Chopra when his song “Sucker” topped the charts.

Back to top