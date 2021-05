March 2021

“Happy Holi! From our family to yours! #holi,” Jonas captioned an Instagram snap in March 2021 alongside his parents, Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Jonas, and wife Chopra. The foursome were covered in colorful powders while celebrating the Hindu Holi Festival in the couple’s London flat. “Holi, the festival of colors is one of my favorites 😘 Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our HOMES! #HappyHoli everyone❤️,” Chopra captioned the same snap.