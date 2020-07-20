Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra: A Timeline of Their Relationship

May 2020

The couple marked two years since their first date on May 26. “2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness,” Chopra captioned a throwback photo of the pair wearing blue baseball caps at Dodger Stadium in L.A. “I love you @nickjonas. Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights…”

Jonas shared his own tribute, captioning a photo of the pair, “This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years.”