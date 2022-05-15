Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra: A Timeline of Their Relationship

May 2022

“Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness,” the “Who’s In Your Head” musician wrote in a Mother’s Day tribute to his wife. “I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”

The pair also revealed that their daughter Malti spent months in the NICU after she was born.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” Priyanka wrote via Instagram. “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”