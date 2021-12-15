November 2021

The actress reflected on the difficulties of a long-distance marriage as Jonas toured and she filmed a series in the U.K. in 2021.

“We didn’t have a dramatic separation but because he was in and out, we had to be really careful. He had to quarantine, I had to quarantine whenever we saw each other at that time. And that’s usually not conducive to a production schedule because you don’t really have much time. You have, like, two days off,” she said on the InStyle‘s “Ladies First With Laura Brown” podcast on November 30. “It was all really tricky but we managed. He flew down a bunch of times, I flew down a couple of times. My mom came and stayed with me for almost five months, which was really nice.”

Chopra added that the pair “talk all the time” when they aren’t together.

“We know each other’s hearts and we prioritize each other in everything that we do. We’ve had individual careers and we’re both very clear about never interfering in each other’s professional lives because we’re always partners and assets. We’ll have an opinion on each other’s things, we’ll be each other champions but those decisions are predominantly for both of us to take, because we’ve built our careers by ourselves for such a long time,” she continued. “But I think at the same time, it’s very important to keep a check on another person’s heart and how they’re feeling. And I have to say, my husband’s amazing at doing that. Like I said, this year was hard for me being in London. He would just drop everything — come in for even, like a day — just to have dinner with me and fly back. Stuff like that, you just have to prioritize each other and then everything feels right.”