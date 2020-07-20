Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra: A Timeline of Their Relationship

October 2018

A source told Us Weekly that despite not being married yet, Jonas and Chopra “keep talking about starting a family together,” adding “they have amazing chemistry and can’t wait to have kids.” The insider noted that the two “are going to wait till after the wedding to start trying.” Chopra revealed that she has babies on the brain during an interview with E! News in mid-October. “I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now and I’m like, ‘God, I need to catch up!’” she said, a nod to pal Duchess Meghan’s first pregnancy with Prince Harry.