Dad’s Lullabies

In May 2022, Nick revealed that he sings to his little one at home — though he didn’t specify whether he performs any Jonas Brothers tunes. “I sing to her. You know, I love to sing to her, and yeah, it’s beautiful,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m singing just a lot of, you know, old classics. My wife kind of plays her more of the stuff that’s on the iPod or whatever, but I sing.”