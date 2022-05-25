Family, Reunited

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” Priyanka wrote via Instagram in May 2022 while sharing their excitement that their “little girl” was “finally home” after more than 100 days in the NICU. “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”