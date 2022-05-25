One ‘Incredible’ Mother

After sharing the story of his daughter’s hospital stay, Nick gushed about his wife on her first Mother’s Day in May 2022. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother’s Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother’s Day,” he wrote at the time. “Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother.”