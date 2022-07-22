Nick and Vanessa Lachey: A Timeline of Their Relationship

April 2022

During an episode of Netflix’s The Ultimatum, Vanessa opened up about how it felt to date Nick so soon after his split from Simpson. “He was literally in a very public marriage and a very public divorce, and I had to go through all that s–t very publicly and it was very hard for us,” she recalled. “It wasn’t until the moment that he was like, ‘I’m gonna let it go,’ and I said, ‘I’m gonna let it go,’ and we truly committed to each other. We literally fell deeper and harder than we ever could.”