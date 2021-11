January 2015

Nick and Vanessa became parents for the second time on January 5, 2015. “She’s HERE!!!!” Vanessa wrote in a post on her website. “Nick, Camden and I are SO excited to announce the birth of our sweet, beautiful baby girl, Brooklyn Elisabeth Lachey. She was born January 5th, 2015 at 5:17pm. She weighed in at 7 pounds 15 ounces, is 21 inches long and has already won over all of our hearts.”