June 2021

“This man. THIS. MAN. (He knows the rest of the gushy stuff cause I told him in person). 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨,” Vanessa wrote in a sweet Instagram tribute. “We have no idea what we are doing(most days)… but damn it, we are building a life TOGETHER. Know what you want, go get it and work hard to keep it! Nothing worth having is every easy, but I promise, it’s ALWAYS worth it! ❤️.”