The pair announced that they were expecting their first little one in March 2012 on Live! With Kelly. “She was in New York and I was in the Bahamas,” Nick said on the show. “She went to the store and got a pregnancy test and it came back positive. We’re having a baby!” A source told Us at the time that the mom and dad-to-be were “both thrilled so excited. Can’t wait to meet the new little one.”