Nick and Vanessa Lachey: A Timeline of Their Relationship

November 2021

After the pair moved to Hawaii for her new role in NCIS, he gushed over his wife.

“She’s been a special agent in charge of our house for a decade, so I’m used to it. It’s an incredible honor for her. She’s embraced the responsibility of what that means to take on that kind of a role and she’s loving it,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “[She] worked [her] entire career for this moment. This is her moment, which is why we’re all here to embrace this opportunity with her and to see what she’s doing and see how she prepares for this day in and day out, how much she cares about her castmates and crew and the way she takes care of them. She’s an incredible person and this is her time to shine. It’s very cool to be on the sidelines watching that happen.”