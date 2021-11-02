October 2018

Vanessa admitted her marriage to Nick isn’t all sunshine and roses in October 2018 — it takes hard work! “I see it as a working marriage and don’t mean like a job working, but we have to constantly work at it,” she told Us. “I was just telling my girlfriend last night, we don’t settle or run, we go head-on with the problem. We communicate, we talk things through and we listen to the other person. We both know exactly what we want out of life and that’s each other, so we’re gonna make it work.”