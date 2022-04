It Wasn’t Them

In February 2020, Hoda Kotb claimed that Simpson told her the Lacheys sent her baby gift after she welcomed her first child. Vanessa, however, claimed that this wasn’t true. “I feel bad, I’m sorry, you said somebody sent her [something],” the former Miss Teen USA said during her own interview with the Today show host. “It wasn’t us, but thank you, whoever sent it.”