Lessons Learned

When asked in April 2022 if she regretted her and Lachey’s MTV reality series Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica, Simpson revealed she actually feels quite the opposite about the experience.

“I don’t regret that at all,” the With You singer said during an episode of The Real in April 2022. “I mean, if anything, it was great TV. It was very real, and Nick and I actually had a lot of fun. We got to do a lot o things we might not have done otherwise.”

The designer did admit there were a few things could have gone without on the series — like camping.

“There were definitely moments where it was like, ‘Put Jessica out here in the wilderness and you’ll get good TV,’” Simpson quipped. “[But] I learn from it. There’s a lesson in everything.”