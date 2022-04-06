No Regrets

Eight years later, Nick had changed his tune, saying that he was happy he and his ex-wife never had children together. “In our situation, that was probably the best thing that could have ever happened that we didn’t have kids,” he told Jenny McCarthy during a November 2014 chat on her SiriusXM show. “And look, you’re always going to love your kids no matter how you feel about their other parent, but all things being equal, it was the best thing probably for both of us that we went on with our lives. She’s obviously happily married with two and I’m happily married and about to have two so it all worked out the way it was kind of meant to work out.”