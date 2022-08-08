August 2022

“I’m very grateful for the relationship I have with Natalie,” the podcaster exclusively told Us, noting that he didn’t feel pressured to pop the question. “[I’m] really excited [about] the direction it’s going and the pace in which it’s going. We often talk about, you know, our future together and our relationship and, you know, I’m not trying to [rush]. I don’t think either of us [is] trying to get ahead of ourselves, but we’re definitely grateful for the direction it’s going. … Stay tuned.”