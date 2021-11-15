September 2021

Joy gushed about Viall on his 41st birthday in September 2021.

“This man!!!! you are one of the best ones and anyone who’s met you knows it too. I am so lucky to not only share this life with you but to love you, and to be loved by you,” she gushed. “You flipped my whole world upside down and given every dream and goal a new meaning and purpose. your sense of humor, honesty, generosity, talent, creativity, drive, heart and passion just blows my mind. cherishing your existence forever!! you tear every single fariytale [SIC] to shreds. happy birthday baby i love you like nothing else!!”

In the comments section, Viall thanked his love, writing, “Thanks for liking me. Love you ❤️❤️.”