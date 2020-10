February 2020

Minaj gushed over Petty on Queen Radio in February 2020, telling listeners, “Whenever I’m down, I can have one conversation with my husband and it will get me back where I need to be mentally. He’s been a really great force in my life. I’ve known him since I was 17, and I feel a level of comfort with him that I hadn’t felt before to just be myself and to share who I am.”