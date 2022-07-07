September 2021

Petty pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender when he moved to California in 2019 during a Zoom hearing with the Los Angeles Federal Court. Minaj’s husband was previously convicted of attempted rape in New York in 1995 and served approximately four and a half years in prison. As a condition of his conviction, he must register as a sex offender whenever he moves.

According to the prosecution, Petty could face a maximum 10-year sentence in federal prison, a lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine or twice the gross loss resulting from the offense. If he receives the minimum sentence during his upcoming January 2021 hearing, however, he could face as little as a five-year period of supervised release and a $100 court assessment fee.