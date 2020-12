2010

Minaj’s first album, Pink Friday, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 after its November 2010 release. Its singles included “Your Love,” “Check It Out” featuring will.i.am, “Right Thru Me,” “Moment 4 Life” featuring Drake, “Super Bass” and “Fly” featuring Rihanna. Pink Friday was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2012 Grammys.