2012

Minaj’s second album, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 in April 2012. It included the singles “Starships,” “Right by My Side” featuring Chris Brown, “Beez in the Trap” featuring 2 Chainz and “Pound the Alarm.” A reissued version of the album, titled The Re-Up, came out that November with seven bonus tracks.