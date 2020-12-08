Pics Nicki Minaj Through the Years: From Rap Queen to Mom and Beyond By Nicholas Hautman December 8, 2020 16 15 / 16 2020 Doja Cat helped Minaj get her first No. 1 single in May 2020 with their collaboration, “Say So.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See Larsa Pippen’s Transformation Through the Years From Basketball Wife to Reality Star Bachelor Nation Stars Who Have Talked About Plastic Surgery: Hannah Godwin, Amanda Stanton and More Augustinus Bader! YSL! Violet Grey’s Sitewide Cyber Week Sale Is Mind-Blowing More News