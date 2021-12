2021

Minaj got real about balancing her career with motherhood in a July 2021 Instagram Live. “To the women that have to get up and go to work every day and leave the baby in daycare, God bless you,” she said. “Like, I know that’s not easy. Like, I can do a photoshoot for two hours and when I see my baby, I feel guilty. I feel like, ‘Oh, my God.’”