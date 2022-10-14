Nicolas Cage’s 5 Wives: Everything to Know About All of His Marriages

Nicolas Cage may have stolen the Declaration of Independence in National Treasure … but he’s also stolen the hearts of many women throughout the years, including his five wives: Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presley, Alice Kim, Erika Koike and his current spouse, Riko Shibata, whom he has been married to since February 2021.

Though they never tied the knot, the Academy Award winner first started his family in 1990 when his then-fiancée, Christina Fulton, gave birth to Cage’s first child, Weston. Five years later, the Moonstruck actor wed for the first time when he married Arquette. The couple, who initially met in 1987 when the Escape at Dannemora star was 19, were married for six years before calling it quits in 2001. One year later, Cage exchanged vows with Lisa Marie in August 2002 on the 25th anniversary of her father’s — Elvis Presley — death. The two split four months later.

“Oftentimes when you have two people who are very strong and their own personalities and rather intense,” the Wicker Man star told Barbara Walters in 2003 about his romance with Lisa Marie. “Sometimes, I mean I’ll even use the word stubborn or not willing to compromise, sometimes you can have a hard time meshing.”

The singer, for her part, told Rolling Stone, “We’re both so dramatic and dynamic that when it was good it was unbelievably good, and when it was bad it was just a f—king bloody nightmare for everybody. It was just Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride.”

Despite two failed marriages, Cage walked down the aisle for a third time when marrying Kim, who he was married to for 12 years until their 2016 divorce. Kim gave birth to the actor’s second son — their first and only child together — whom they named Kal-El, one of Superman’s monikers.

After his split from Kim, the Face/Off star went on to exchange nuptials with Koike in 2019 after one year of dating. Though their marriage lasted just four days, Cage was not deterred from the idea of holy matrimony, going on to tie the knot with Shibata two years later. The actor’s fifth wife welcomed their first child together, his third, in September 2022 — a baby girl.

Keep scrolling to learn more about all five of Cage’s marriages: