Nicolas Cage’s 5 Wives: Everything to Know About All of His Marriages

Lisa Marie Presley

As Cage described in an interview with Barbara Walters in March 2003, he met the King’s daughter at a party in 2000.

“I walk into a party not knowing who I’m going to meet and there’s this beautiful girl standing in the middle of the living room wearing this short leather skirt and this fluffy jacket, and she looks up at me with these big, beautiful, soulful eyes,” he explained. “Eyes that look like they have a sad story to tell, and I just went ‘Oh.’ I was thunderstruck.”

Fast forward two years, and the couple tied the knot in August 2002 in Hawaii — though the Wild at Heart star filed for divorce. Both Cage and Lisa Marie made comments about how their personalities ended up clashing, leading to their eventual separation.