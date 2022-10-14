Nicolas Cage’s 5 Wives: Everything to Know About All of His Marriages

Patricia Arquette

“I met him and Crispin Glover in a restaurant,” the Boyhood actress told Andy Cohen in November 2018. “Crispin said, ‘I’m going to marry you,’ and Nic said, ‘No, I’m going to marry you.”

The self-proclaimed romantic asked Arquette to give him a list of things “like a quest” for him to obtain for her, so she can then marry him. She listed items she thought were impossible to procure like getting the famously reclusive author J.D. Salinger’s autograph, a Lisu tribe wedding costume, a Bob’s Big Boy statue, and a black orchid.

Arquette told the New Yorker she didn’t let Cage go on too long with his quest.

“Well, I stopped him pretty quickly, because I was supposed to marry him when he was done,” the Severance star said. “We never even had a date. I was, like, ‘OK, stop! Let’s just date maybe and not get married.’”

Though the two did tie the knot in 1995, they called it quits six years later.