Nicolas Cage’s 5 Wives: Everything to Know About All of His Marriages

Riko Shibata
Cage told Flaunt Magazine in October 2021 that the couple met through mutual friends in Japan, when he was filming Sio Sono’s Prisoners of the Ghostland, in which Shibata played a small role.
While COVID was running rampant, the actor told The Kelly Clarkson Show in April 2022 that he “couldn’t wait” to see his love in person again — so he proposed via FaceTime. “We had built this beautiful momentum and I didn’t want it to stop,” he shared. “Let’s take it to the next level.”
The couple wed in February 2021 and welcomed a baby girl in September 2022.