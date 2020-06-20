Love Lives Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban: A Timeline of Their Relationship By Mariah Cooper June 20, 2020 Shutterstock 14 5 / 14 December 2011 Kidman and Urban welcomed their second daughter, Faith Margaret, via surrogate on December 29. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 77 Best Prime Day-Like Deals From the 1st Ever Amazon Big Style Sale — Happening Now This Yoga Top Proves How Chic Loungewear Can Be — Now Under $15 at Amazon Amazon Just Dropped Their Own Line of Cotton Face Masks More News