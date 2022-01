December 2021

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the country star addressed a rumor that he wasn’t initially interested in the Being the Ricardos actress, noting that never was the case.

“I was like, ‘There’s no way this girl is interested in me at all,'” Urban shared at the time. “Somebody had given me her number, and I couldn’t bring myself to call that number. … I was nervous!”