May 2019

Kidman praised Urban for supporting her while she filmed the darker scenes on Big Little Lies season 2.

“I have the most extraordinary partner in life. I will always say that about him,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I’m one of the very fortunate women in the world to have had a wonderful father, and I have a wonderful husband, and I’m just very — I love to be able to say that because to talk about the good men that have influenced me and affected me.”