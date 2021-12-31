Everything Nicole Kidman Has Said About Tom Cruise Marriage Divorce

December 2021

After the debut of Aaron Sorkin‘s Being the Ricardos, in which Kidman portrays the late Lucille Ball alongside Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz, the Australian said she found the couple’s ups and downs to be “very relatable.” She told The Guardian, “It’s about a creative and romantic relationship that doesn’t work out. But from it come some extraordinary things. And I love that. I love that it’s not a happy ending. … You can’t make people behave how you want them to, and sometimes you’re going to fall in love with someone who isn’t going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with.”

When asked whether she was referring to Cruise, Kidman replied, “Oh, my God, no, no. Absolutely not. No. I mean, that’s, honestly, so long ago that that isn’t in this equation. So, no.”