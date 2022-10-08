Nicole Richie Reveals Her 'Secret' to a Lasting Marriage With Joel Madden

October 2022

During an interview with ET Canada, the Simple Life alum revealed her secret to a long-lasting relationship in Hollywood: there isn’t one.

“I don’t have a secret,” Richie explained. “We let each other be ourselves and we have fun. We’re both smooth operators.”

The former reality star also reflected on when the couple first began dating, noting how they would “play house” by babysitting her younger sister, Sofia Richie.

“I think Sofia was eight or nine when Joel and I started dating. And so she was kind of like … she wasn’t our first kid, but we were taking care of her and we were taking her to the movies,” she shared. “I get very emotional when I talk about her all the time. So I have to really pull back because I just love her so much.”