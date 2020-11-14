Pics

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By
Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans in the Water Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans Relationship Timeline
 Courtesy Nicole Scherzinger/Instagram
15
7 / 15
podcast
LTG_HOL_AMI_11.24.20_600x338

June 2020

The girl group member cozied up to Evans while celebrating her birthday in June 2020.

Back to top