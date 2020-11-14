Pics Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans: A Timeline of Their Relationship By Nicholas Hautman November 14, 2020 MEGA 15 13 / 15 October 2020 Evans snuck in a photo with Scherzinger while looking at houses in L.A. in October 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing Cyber Deals Are Here! Our 21 Top Picks From the Nordstrom Sale Up to 50% Off Augustinus Bader! YSL! Violet Grey’s Sitewide Cyber Week Sale Is Mind-Blowing More News