April 2022

Nikki revealed that she and her fiancé have settled on a wedding date over two years after they got engaged. “I’ll give a hint that it’s fall 2022, very soon,” she told Us at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, adding that the ceremony may be televised.

Unfortunately, Chigvintsev’s parents likely won’t be able to make the trip from their native Russia because of the country’s ongoing war with Ukraine. “With what’s going on right now in the world, I think it’s pretty much equivalent to impossible,” he explained to Us at the DIRECTV Space at Neon Carnival. “I think it’s gonna be [a] Zoom type of a situation, or some kind of a FaceTime deal, but unfortunately not in person, which makes me very sad.”