February 2022

Nikki gave fans an update on her and Chigvintsev’s wedding plans during an episode of E! News’ Daily Pop, admitting her role as a parent has made her a little more hesitant about setting a date. “Once I had Matteo and I started to raise him, I was like, when I say ‘I do,’ I want to make sure it’s forever,” she said. “I know there are things that Artem wants too — like he really wants his parents there — but also, overall, I don’t want my son to go through a divorce.”

The former wrestler added: “Already what we have going on in our house right now is amazing. It’s pretty much like a married life.” Nikki explained that she “really wanted to be with someone who was going to be an amazing father, and Artem is that,” which caused some people to think she just wanted to be a mom and had no real goal of walking down the aisle.