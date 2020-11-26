July 2020

During their joint interview with Mini Magazine, Nikki revealed how the pair are gearing up for parenthood. “Artem just got me a Gucci diaper bag and I’m obsessed,” she explained. “I’m definitely going to try and keep my fashion up to par as a mama and this is a good place to start.”

She also shared that they “went with a moon and stars theme” for their baby’s nursery, adding: “I wanted something very soothing and meditated and also day-dreamy. I just want my boy to get lost in the stars. We have a lot of gray and blues throughout the nursery and dark wood. It’s super handsome!”