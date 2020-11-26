Love Lives

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By
Nikki Brie Nude Shoot PDA Pic
 Francis Cole Cameron/Courtesy Artem/Instagram
27
23 / 27
podcast
LTG_HOL_AMI_11.24.20_600x338

July 2020

Nikki shared an intimate photo from the couple’s pregnancy photo shoot.

Back to top