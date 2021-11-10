Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev: A Timeline of Their Relationship

June 2021

The former professional wrestler and her fiancé started to consider planning their fall wedding again after kicking off a home renovation project.

“We’re building our home right now … It started, so we’re, like, ‘It’s nice when that process starts because now that planning has come to an end,’ and everything you’ve created now will be starting to come to life,” Nikki shared with Us in June 2021. “So we’re actually starting to think about wedding planning and it makes it even more fun because I also want a really big bash for all my friends and family because we haven’t been around each other for a long time.”

With Chigvintsev’ schedule on DWTS, the twosome managed to settle on a “heavenly” date for their special day.

“What we would love to do is the Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend because the finals are always the Monday and Tuesday before Thanksgiving and then we thought, ‘Oh, Thanksgiving is such a beautiful family time and it’s so gorgeous in Napa Valley,'” the Total Bellas star revealed about their nuptial plans so far. “That’s where we would want to get married, is in wine country and so for us, it’s all so perfect.”